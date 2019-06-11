A Hyderabad traffic police officer, who has been in service for over nine years, has found a way to reverberate with people, literally singing his way into hearts by spreading awareness among people on social evils and crime! Anjapally Nagamallu is a Telangana traffic cop who has not only grabbed the attention of the people in both the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also earned praises from people and higher officials for his feat.

At present, Anjapally Nagamallu is not directing traffic, he is busy composing and singing songs on crimes and has till now composed about 20 songs and uploaded them on social media.

Watch his viral video here:

Here are a few more videos:

In an interview with ANI, A Nagamallu said, “Since 2012, I have been composing songs on different types of crimes. The present generation is more attracted to entertainment, therefore I thought this was the best way to create awareness among people on different social evils.”

He added, “I have composed about 20 songs and have uploaded them on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. I am helped by a team of twenty-one members in this, who are all youngsters. My inspiration for this has been commissioner of police Mahesh M Bhagwat, who has always made sure, that he is always there to guide me in composing songs.”

The traffic police official further said, “There has been a positive response from the people on this initiative. People from both the Telugu speaking states have appreciated the songs, which went viral on social media. The most appreciated songs were regarding the menace of fake news on social media and a song with the theme motivating the youngsters to join uniform services. My next target is to reach out to all the people in the country and spread awareness through this little initiative. I am presently working on two more songs which will be released shortly.”

(With inputs from ANI)