Hyderabad: After Telangana Police killed all the four accused in the brutal rape-murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian, a majority of Indians were overjoyed at the news and applauded police officials for carrying out the encounter.

The four accused were gunned down by the Hyderabad Police after they tried to escape from custody while they were taken to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events.

Many sportspersons including shuttler Saina Nehwal, took to social media and lauded Hyderabad Police after the accused were killed on Friday morning. However, her post drew a lot of criticism with people dubbing her comment as ‘irresponsible’.

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

Responding to her tweet, journalist Anna MM Vetticad, criticised Nehwal and urged the Indian shuttler to know about the issue in detail first and then make any comments.

“Shocked at this mindless tweet from you, @NSaina. No doubt it will get you applause, but the harm done by you who have such reach and are such a +ve role model for women is immeasurable. I request, urge, even beg you to have the humility to study an issue before commenting on it,” Vetticad tweeted.

Shocked at this mindless tweet from you, @NSaina. No doubt it will get you applause, but the harm done by you who have such reach and are such a +ve role model for women is immeasurable. I request, urge, even beg you to have the humility to study an issue before commenting on it. https://t.co/ZL9voNZp4K — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) December 7, 2019

However, not to take it lying down, Nehwal gave a strong reply to journalist and said she is happy about the result and doesn’t need applause. Nehwal pointed out that if the victim had a gun she would also have shot the rapists.

“Can’t even imagine the horror the victim felt and then when these rapists are shot down however the incident happened, I’m happy. I don’t need applause. Your opinion is not changing the mindsets of rapists or the law. If the victim had a gun she would shoot them too,” Saina wrote.

Can’t even imagine the horror the victim felt and then when these rapists are shot down however the incident happened,I’m happy. I don’t need applause.Your opinion is not changing the mindsets of rapists or the law. If the victim had a gun she would shoot them too. https://t.co/zNBSWNTIXn — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 8, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher, too came in her support and said that he is proud of her response.