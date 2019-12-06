On Friday morning, the nation was left stunned and happy after the Telangana Police announced that the four men accused in the gang rape and murder of veterinarian were shot dead during a police encounter during the early hours. As per the reports, the police claimed that the accused were trying to escape when they were taken to the investigation spot where the woman’s body was found.
Last week, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) gang raped the victim and burnt her to death as to erase the evidence.
Since the news is out, social media is abuzz with people and celebrities reacting to police action. From Anupam Kher to Rishi Kapoor, many of them took to micro-blogging to voice out their reaction.
Anupam Kher wrote, “Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो – #जयहो। (sic)”
Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”
Check Twitter Reactions:
Rangoli Chandel tweeted, “Real men protect women and we are definitely looking at a great future where people will dread mere thought of rape or harassment of women, today my heart swells with pride the choices I made and the people I supported, this is new 🇮🇳 India, Ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.”
The gangrape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian doctor had triggered outrage nationwide with public demanding justice.