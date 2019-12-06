On Friday morning, the nation was left stunned and happy after the Telangana Police announced that the four men accused in the gang rape and murder of veterinarian were shot dead during a police encounter during the early hours. As per the reports, the police claimed that the accused were trying to escape when they were taken to the investigation spot where the woman’s body was found.

Last week, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) gang raped the victim and burnt her to death as to erase the evidence.

Since the news is out, social media is abuzz with people and celebrities reacting to police action. From Anupam Kher to Rishi Kapoor, many of them took to micro-blogging to voice out their reaction.

Check Twitter Reactions:

Real men protect women and we are definitely looking at a great future where people will dread mere thought of rape or harassment of women, today my heart swells with pride the choices I made and the people I supported, this is new 🇮🇳 India, Ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

#WATCH Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter: Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye.. pic.twitter.com/sWj43eNCud — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो – #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. 🙏🏽 — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 6, 2019

Justice has been served, and served well. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) December 6, 2019

Rest in Peace #DrPriyankaReddy. Rest in peace. 😢❤️ I Hope this sends a STRONG message out to all those people who even have the THOUGHT of raping a woman.. Rest in Peace Priyanka 🙏🏻 #hyderabadpolice 👏🏼 #PoliceEncounter #HyderabadHorror #Encounter — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 6, 2019

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019



The gangrape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian doctor had triggered outrage nationwide with public demanding justice.