Hyderabad: So, according to the Hyderabad police, the best way to avoid rapes in the country is to lock women up in their homes while men roam around freely.

Yes, in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the city on November 28, Hyderabad Police launched a 14 tip advisory for women or girls on how to be safe while travelling. So, the onus is now completely on women to keep herself safe while the police has completely shrugged off responsibility. No similar advisories have been issued for men and no questions asked!

Every time there is a rape in this country, we as a society impose all sorts of restrictions and limitations on a women’s mobility, questioning her every move but has that helped? Women already take umpteen number of precautions while stepping out of the house knowing well enough that monsters reside outside, but still rapes happen.

The police also seems to have forgotten that a woman is not safe even in her home because cases of abuse at home by family members are rampant too. So, where should the woman go? It is high time we stop asking women to change and start educating men to respect women and their bodies and not to defile and violate women.

Dear #hyderabadpolice what advisory have you issued to the Male section of the society?? https://t.co/jPXvzcDBk7 — Aarti Thakur (@aartithakurjha) December 2, 2019

Also, instead of asking women to follow a long list of dictums, there should be an advisory issued to police force on how to act on complaints promptly, and not indulge in victim blaming and shaming.

Twitterati too, boiled in anger at the advisory and questioned why isn’t there an advisory for men on ‘how not to rape and murder’ women.

The insensitive and Inhumane incident happened in Hyderabad. Cops failed in their duties, CM giving a lecture to citizens "Stay in after 8PM". No advisory to men, No late night protection for women, no justice for rape victims. Now I know why our country is "STILL DEVELOPING" — Ayushi _ Agnihotri (@AyushiAgnihot16) December 2, 2019

Spots where I have almost been assaulted in #Hyderabad: 1. Masab Tank Flyover: was mistaken for a sex worker for BEING there

2. Railway Degree College Road:dark due to lack of space for lamposts on the road

3. Attapur road: was waiting for a bus Police needs advisory, not women https://t.co/87tgiN0M8x — Megh, the descriptivist language person (@ever_ambiguous) December 2, 2019

To hell with your advisory @hydcitypolice. Women take a million precautions anyway. Show us the advisory issued to your police force on how to act on complaints promptly, with sensitivity. Show us an advisory for families & schools on how to stop men from raping! #JusticeForDisha https://t.co/M5CsxQ3vwf — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) December 2, 2019

We are raped by men so for heaven's sake issue a damn advisory for men to NOT RAPE us. Why the hell are we paying the penalty for men who are monsters? This is the fucking problem, tell your men to NOT RAPE WOMEN! Keep your damn safety advisory to yourself. #PriyankaReddy https://t.co/Y2utLHeMJ1 — Gracie (@Crabcountess) December 2, 2019

Hyderabad police issues advisory to all women.???..wtf. Why only Women… even bloody Men & Boys should:

1. Inform family/friends about their dirty intentions.

2. Share the location where their mind gets corrupted with dirty thoughts.

3. Keep away from possible easy rape victims. — HeyGuru (@HoJaShuru) December 2, 2019

Not just police, our lawmakers too, put all the responsibility on women.

One of the first responses of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after the rape, was to impose an 8 pm curfew on women employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and prohibiting them from working night shifts.

When will, we as a society hold men accountable for their actions?