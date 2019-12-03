Hyderabad: So, according to the Hyderabad police, the best way to avoid rapes in the country is to lock women up in their homes while men roam around freely.
Yes, in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the city on November 28, Hyderabad Police launched a 14 tip advisory for women or girls on how to be safe while travelling. So, the onus is now completely on women to keep herself safe while the police has completely shrugged off responsibility. No similar advisories have been issued for men and no questions asked!
Every time there is a rape in this country, we as a society impose all sorts of restrictions and limitations on a women’s mobility, questioning her every move but has that helped? Women already take umpteen number of precautions while stepping out of the house knowing well enough that monsters reside outside, but still rapes happen.
The police also seems to have forgotten that a woman is not safe even in her home because cases of abuse at home by family members are rampant too. So, where should the woman go? It is high time we stop asking women to change and start educating men to respect women and their bodies and not to defile and violate women.
Also, instead of asking women to follow a long list of dictums, there should be an advisory issued to police force on how to act on complaints promptly, and not indulge in victim blaming and shaming.
Twitterati too, boiled in anger at the advisory and questioned why isn’t there an advisory for men on ‘how not to rape and murder’ women.
Not just police, our lawmakers too, put all the responsibility on women.
One of the first responses of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after the rape, was to impose an 8 pm curfew on women employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and prohibiting them from working night shifts.
When will, we as a society hold men accountable for their actions?