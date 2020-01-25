Hyderabad: Amid the nationwide protests and debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest C S Rangarajan has put forward a strange demand. Arguing that when all the refugees can be given citizenship, he asked why can’t the temple gods be given citizenship.

“Give citizenship to the deity of the famous Chilkur temple of Balaji Lord Venkateswara,” Rangarajan told TOI.

According to Rangarajan, every deity can be considered a minor and hence can be represented in court by a priest, trustee or executive officer.

“Under Section 5(4) of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act a minor can obtain citizenship rights, so deities of all the temples can be given citizenship rights under this provision,” he added.

He then demanded the government to register all Hindu deities like Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, Ayyappa Swamy in Sabarimala, and Padmanabhaswamy in Kerala as citizens under Section 5(4) of CAA.