India’s famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu is ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ prasad that is auctioned every year in Hyderabad. This year, the auspicious offering has received its highest bid till date during the Ganesh immersion proceedings, and the 21 kg laddu went for Rs 17.6 lakh (which is Rs 1 lakh more than last year).

This bid for the giant sweet prasad has left everyone stunned. The auction of the laddu in the Balapur Ganpati pandal in Hyderabad has been an annual tradition. The open auction has several businessmen from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offering their bids. This year, a local resident of Balapur Kolan Ram Reddy won the bid. The auction event was attended by several politicians including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Pictures of laddu are going viral on social media. It also shows the laddu is kept in a 2KG Silver bowl was claimed by K. Rami Reddy. Last year it secured 16.60 Lakh.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Balapur Ganesh ‘laddu’ auction too hit by recessionary trends in 2019 as locals attribute it to steep fall in real estate business around Hyderabad . pic.twitter.com/t0wH6hlgdX — P.V.SIVAKUMAR (@PVSIVAKUMAR1) September 12, 2019

The famous Balapur laddu was auctioned off at ₹17.6 lakh here on Thursday. The highest bid was placed by Kolam Ramreddy. Last year the laddu was auctioned at ₹16.6 lakh. @THHyderabad #Hyderabad #ganeshnimajjanam #BalapurGaneshLaddu @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/Ju40euftCy — Abhinay Deshpande|అభినయ్ देशपांडे (@AbhinayTheHindu) September 12, 2019

After winning the bid, Balapur Kolan Ram Reddy climbed onto the vehicle that was carrying Balapur Ganesh. He then held the laddu on his head as a mark of respect.

The first Ganesh laddu auction began in 1994 when it had fetched only Rs 450. The Balapur Ganesh Laddu is also called as the ‘Bangaru (gold) laddu’ by the localities who believe this prasad to be a good omen.

The Balapur Ganesh idol is among the larger festival idols which are paraded on the streets of Hyderabad on their way to immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake. The biggest idol, however, is the 60 ft leviathan erected at Khairatabad locality of the city. The Balapur idol leads the procession every year while the Khairatabad one brings up the rear in view of the special engineering it requires to immerse it.