New Delhi: Staunchly refusing to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he won’t apologise for the remark. No one from the Congress will ever apologise. “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,” he said, giving social media its latest fodder. #RahulSavarkar started trending in no time as people exclaimed whether the Congress leader hired a new speechwriter. Some other dived into the debate whether Rahul Gandhi was justified in criticising Savarkar as he had apologised to the British.

“Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can’t be Rahul Savarkar. Savarkar was ‘Veer’, patriot&had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan’s language. He can’t be ‘Veer’ or be at par with Savarkar,” said Sambit Patra. ” If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants a new name, then today onward BJP will call him by the name of ‘Rahul thoda sharam kar’. He should actually have a little shame, a person who compares ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’ has crossed all limits of shame and dignity,” he added.

Did #RahulGandhi just say his name is not Rahul Savarkar? His new writer is good. Good stuff.#RahulSavarkar pic.twitter.com/45ITqMPBAj — Anand Balasubramanian (@absaysthis) December 14, 2019

For once Rahul Gandhi is right. He can never be ‘Rahul Savarkar’. Veer Savarkar is a national icon, who has had a civilisational impact on India’s polity and will continue to be revered for generations to come. 5 generation of Nehru-Gandhi family can’t measure up to his legacy. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2019

“ My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is #RahulGandhi . I don’t apologize when speaking the truth”. Now that’s the punch line of the year. Take a bow, Mr Gandhi! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the BJP said it was waiting to see Shiv Sena’s reply on this. In September this year, Uddhav Thackeray, now Maharashtra chief, had said if Veer Savarkar were the PM of India, then Pakistan would not have ever born.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai: If Veer Savarkar would have been the Prime Minister of this country then Pakistan would not have even born. Our government is Hindutva govt & today also I demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/sRkfnt58IH — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

“Our government is Hindutva govt and today also I demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar,” Thackeray had said.