Dantewada: After a video of a differently-abled student playing cricket was tweeted by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the player has expressed his gratitude towards the ‘Master blaster’.

Thrilled at the news, Madda Ram Kawasi said: “I am thankful to him that he shared my video. I have been playing cricket for two years and I take run by crawling.”

“I have a grandmother, mother, father and a sister. My father is a farmer,” he added.

Though Kawasi is disabled by both of his legs and usually moves on a wheel-chair tricycle, his enthusiasm and love for the sport is commendable.

Appreciating the same, on January 1, 2020, Tendulkar tweeted the clip and wrote: “Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too.”

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

In the video, 12-year-old Kawasi is seen hitting the ball and crawling to complete a run using his right hand while holding the bat with the left.

The tweet which went viral in no time, made the internet quite emotional with people praising the kid for being such an inspiration.

“I see him as a soldier, how he loves and is passionate about this game…Also should appreciate other kids — they accept him as an ordinary player,” a user said. Another comment suggested: “Gift the kids a cricket set for the new year.”

Here are some other tweets:

#HappyNewYear my fav cricketer @sachin_rt

Yes its really a inspirational tweet

Really overwhelmed 😊😊 — ̷ͲȺའȺ. 🌟⭐🌠 (@methaara) January 1, 2020

Madda Ram is great but he has best people around him, his friends. — Gobinda Thakur (@Gobinda_Thakur) January 1, 2020

His passion, perseverance and the support he gets from his friends for it is truly inspiring. The clip sends out the most apt message when we begin this new year — George Varghese (@george_nazareth) January 1, 2020

A native of Benglur village under Katkalyan development block, Madda is afflicted by polio and studies in Class 7 at a government school, as per a PTI report.

The video, shot by some locals last month, was shared on WhatsApp groups and posted on Facebook by a Dantewada-based NGO, following which it went viral and was later retweeted by Sachin Tendulkar.