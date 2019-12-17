Actor Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Goa and is giving us some major vacation goals. Making the fans go ogle over her stylish look, she has shared pictures enjoying the beach waves at a picturesque location. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture witnessing a beautiful sunset. In the photo, she can be seen looking at the sunset in the silhouette picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I just need some space right now, I need to be with my moon. (sic)”

In another photo, she can be seen donning a white mini dress and enjoying the beach waves. The hazy picture speaks volumes of her relaxed vacation. She captioned it, “I just need some space right now, I need to be with my sea. (sic)”



Earlier, she has shared her picture wearing a sexy sheer black dress as she sits by the beachside cafe and enjoys the scenic beauty. With subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, she swags it up in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram Favourite place today. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:44am PST

View this post on Instagram Pause … • • Style my @anusoru @mirrorthestore A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 15, 2019 at 3:34am PST

Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.