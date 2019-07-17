Iranian beauty Mandana Karimi, who is known for sharing bold and sultry pictures on social media, has once again set the internet on fire with her latest hot picture. In the photo, she can be seen donning a sexy black monokini flaunting her mid-riff abs. She teamed up her look with nude makeup and hair kept natural. She strikes a sexy pose in her latest sultry photoshoot. The picture will surely take your breath away.

Sharing the post, she wrote a poem titled ‘ The Sin’ by poet Forough Farrokhzad. In the caption, she says that she sinned and wrote, “I sinned, a sin all filled with pleasure, wrapped in an embraced, warm and fiery, I sinned in a pair of arms, that were vibrant, virile, violent. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her several pictures in a golden monokini teamed up with a stylish jacket and a matching wallet. Striking a sexy pose, she captioned it, “Waiting for swiggy got me like #alwayshungry #foodporn #thinkingofyou #silly. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Hello Monday be nice 😋💫 A post shared by Mandanakarimi (@mandanakarimi) on Jul 14, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Weekend vibes 💫 #مدل #دخترایرانی #مانداناکریمی #فشن A post shared by Mandanakarimi (@mandanakarimi) on Jul 12, 2019 at 11:43pm PDT



Mandana had made a buzz in India with her stint in Bigg Boss 9. And post her BB stint, she underwent a style makeover and also lost oodles of weight. Madana made her debut with the film Kya Super Kool Hai Hum and then went on to participate in Bigg Boss season 9.

She has also been into buzz after she came out of her tainted marriage. Mandana Karimi has gone through a makeover where she chopped off her long hairs and lost a lot of weight to get into the good figure. Mandana’s marriage has been in the news since she got married in a fairytale wedding with businessman Gaurav Gupta but soon their marriage hit the rough patch when Mandana moved out of her husband’s residence and filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.