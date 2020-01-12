New Delhi: Shiv Sena has got rid of the BJP in Maharashtra, but controversies are not letting it go. Controversies over a cow and that too from a Congress minister. Women and child development minister of Uddhav cabinet, Yashomati Thakur has said that touching a cow drives away negativity. Yashomati is a Teosa MLA and is known for her comments that make headlines. Recently, she has said that voters can accept money from whoever they want but they must vote for the Congress.

Addressing a local body poll gathering, she stoked another controversy which has not yet died down.

BJP filed complaint with Maharashtra Election Commission, Mr UPS Madan, against Minister Smt Yashomati Thakur for corrupt practices, Bhashan during Zilla Parishad Election Campaign. luring people, asking voters to take money “Laxmi Aali tar Swagat Kra” @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mOHm3Sj8BS — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 5, 2020

“We didn’t have a government before and now we have taken the oath of office… but we are yet to fill our pockets”, the MLA from Amravati district Yashomati Thakur said. She added, “The people in Opposition are fully stocked with money but if they come to your house (to offer money), then don’t say no. Why drive Lakshmi (Hindu goddess of wealth) away (sic)?” She said adding that take money from anyone but vote for the Congress.

#WATCH Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur in Washim: Our govt was not in power till now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets. #Maharashtra (04.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/1AHE3LTBe1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

BJP already filed a complaint against Yashomati Thakur for encouraging corrupt practices.