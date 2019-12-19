New Delhi: After Bengaluru city police’s imposition of Section 144 which prohibits a gathering of five or more people in a given area, students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, left their footwears outside campus gate to register their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The agitation was planned at the main gate of the institute, within the campus boundary at Bannerghatta, but couldn’t be held due to prohibitory orders and hence the students resorted to such a unique mode of protest.

Indian Youth Congress in-charge Srivatsa on Thursday tweeted the video of the student protest at the IIM-Bengaluru and wrote, ”Modi and Shah, youth are rejecting your politics of dividing us.”

Modi & Shah, Youth are rejecting your politics of dividing us Youth are standing with other youth who are suffering your Gestapo's brutalities Cops didn't allow students of IIM-Bengaluru to protest. They left their footwear near the gates in protest!pic.twitter.com/p6rzliK4PI — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 19, 2019

“In view of the police order, the IIM-B students have postponed the protests. They will hold the protest only after Section 144 is lifted by the police,”said associate professor Deepak Malghan in an email to the institute’s fraternity after protests were cancelled on Thursday.

Starting Thursday, a three-day ban on assembly of more than 5 persons was imposed in the city in the wake of all-India shutdown call against the CAA.

Due to this ban order, Indian citizens can neither hold protests nor conduct sit-in demonstrations against the CAA in Bengaluru. This step was taken to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the country and prevent any untoward incident.

In Bengaluru, prohibitory orders will remain in place till December 21 late night and in Mangaluru, the ban would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight.

Earlier, on December 16, over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.