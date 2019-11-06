Mumbai: Online scams have become so common that anyone can fall a prey to it. In a recent instance, a 25-year-old IIT student was allegedly duped of Rs 27,000 in a Unified Payments Interface fraud after she contacted the customer care of an online food delivery platform, reported The Times of India.

The incident happened on October 27, when Seecha Vajpayee ordered a pizza at 8 pm. However, she was not satisfied with the quality of food and wrote a mail to the customer care of the online food delivery platform to register her complaint. After getting no response, she decided to call but it got unanswered as well.

But after a while she got a call back and the caller told Seecha that he was the customer care executive of the online food delivery platform. He asked her to fill a link with her personal details and promised her a refund. Seecha did as the caller advised, following which three transactions were carried out from her account and she lost Rs 27,000.

When Seecha tried to contact the number again, the call could not get through as the number had been switched off. The Powai police which is now investigating the case found that the customer car number had been hacked by the fraudster and replaced by one which used to dupe people.

Cases of cheating, identity theft and cheating by impersonation have been filed against the scammer and a probe is on.