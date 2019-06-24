Ensuring that fans begin their week on a jolly note, Bollywood hottie Ileana D’Cruz teased the Internet with her latest sexy picture from a photoshoot and set temperatures soaring. Looking nothing short of a princess, Ileana looked straight out of a Shakespearean drama and set fans heartbeats accelerating.

Donning an ivory gown with a plunging neckline, flaunting a heavily-beaded neckpiece and sporting a flowery tiara on her lush golden tresses, Ileana posed looking away from the camera as fans broke the Internet over the viral picture. She captioned the post as, “Take time to smell the flowers…or you know….just put them on your head” (sic). Not surprisingly, the picture garnered close to 90k likes in less than an hour.

There’s no doubt about how photogenic actress Ileana D’Cruz is as the Instagram timeline of the actress is filled with photos of her clicked by her photographer boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone. She is also the favourite of most popular Indian magazines, which keep featuring her on their covers. Talking about her personal life and relationship status earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had said, “I have evolved as a person and I’m neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I’m happy with my relationship status and I’d like to keep it that way.”

More often than fans could handle, Ileana is seen having the time of her life in Fiji, located in the central Pacific ocean and posting sexy pictures of the numerous activities Fiji has to offer to Indian travellers. She is the Indian ambassador for Fiji’s tourism board since 2017 and also visited a school a while back with Faiyaz Koya who is the Tourism Minister there.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Raid (2018) and otherwise, has been part of some great movies from Barfi to Rustom, in her Bollywood career. While the 32-year-old has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence, she will now be featuring opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie, Pagalpanti.