Actor Ileana D’Cruz has made a new Instagram post. The actor has shared her throwback picture from a photoshoot that she did a few years back. The picture has her wearing a white bikini with a sheer top as she poses on what looks like a yacht. This is one of Ileana’s most viral pictures on social media and as soon as it was shared again, the actor’s fans took no time in making it go viral once again.

The caption on Ileana’s post reveals that it’s an old picture: “Throwback on a Friday 🕺🏻

📸 @colstonjulian” (sic). Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram Throwback on a Friday 🕺🏻 📸 @colstonjulian A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:45am PDT

Isn’t it seriously one of the hottest pictures of Ileana on the internet? The actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by posting various pictures. In fact, a lot of her pictures shared on Instagram are the ones that are clicked by her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Take a look at a few pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🐷 📸 @andrewkneebonephotography A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jan 27, 2019 at 2:11pm PST

Ileana is one of the most followed female actors in the country. She is equally popular in both Hindi and South-Indian film industries. The actor is also one of the most sought-after names when it comes to fashion and style. She also recently featured on the cover of a popular bridal magazine. Ileana looked fabulous in every picture clicked during the photoshoot of the magazine.