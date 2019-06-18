The Monday rains came as a welcome relief for all, after continuous days of scorching heat this summer and caught most of us off-guard including Pagalpanti star Ileana D’Cruz. Seen slaying on a multi-lit street, soaked till the bone, Ileana made fans hearts skip a beat in the rain-washed area.

Sharing a picture of the same on her Instagram handle, Ileana was seen donning a navy blue overcoat, teamed with a black top and black leather sling held across her shoulders. With her wet her in frizzles and mouth left open in surprise, Ileana was caught looking away from the camera by photographer-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. She captioned the post as, “Got caught in the rain the other day. Had mixed feelings about it as you can see – @andrewkneebonephotography” (sic).

There’s no doubt about how photogenic actress Ileana D’Cruz is as the Instagram timeline of the actress is filled with photos of her clicked by her photographer boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone. She is also the favourite of most popular Indian magazines, which keep featuring her on their covers. Talking about her personal life and relationship status earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had said, “I have evolved as a person and I’m neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I’m happy with my relationship status and I’d like to keep it that way.”

More often than fans could handle, Ileana is seen having the time of her life in Fiji, located in the central Pacific ocean and posting sexy pictures of the numerous activities Fiji has to offer to Indian travellers. She is the Indian ambassador for Fiji’s tourism board since 2017 and also visited a school a while back with Faiyaz Koya who is the Tourism Minister there.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Raid (2018) and otherwise, has been part of some great movies from Barfi to Rustom, in her Bollywood career. While the 32-year-old has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence, she will now be featuring opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie, Pagalpanti.