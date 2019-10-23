Actor Ileana D’Cruz, who is blessed with a curvaceous body, never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned abs on social media. She is known for her bold pictures and fans go gaga over her instantly. Now, rising the mercury with her latest bikini picture, she is taking the internet by storm. In the photo shared on Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in a red bikini as she lies down on a lounge chair.

In the photo, she can be seen sun-basking and flaunting her contagious smile. She also wrote a quirky post where her mother talks about her being tan. She wrote, “Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: 💁🏻‍♀️. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot picture in a blue crop top and matching skirt. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window and imagine herself featuring in a music video. With gold jewellery and perfect makeup, she looks stunning. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in a cheesy music video. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. In the film, she plays the role of Sanjana who runs behind the money and eventually falls in love with Raj (John Abraham).

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.