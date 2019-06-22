Ileana D’Cruz, who is all set to star in Pagalpanti, has recently featured on the cover of a wedding magazine. On the cover, she can be seen donning a beautiful net off-white outfit with statement jewellery and a flower crown on her head. She looks nothing less than a princess and we are smitten by her look. Ileana has featured on the magazine’s 20th-anniversary issue.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Congratulations on your 20th Anniversary issue @wedding_affair @richailsaraiya @rohanshrestha @divyachablani15 @francovallelonga @sanamratansi @shreyagupta_6 @nikita.nayak8. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



Talking about her personal life and relationship status earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had said, “I have evolved as a person and I’m neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I’m happy with my relationship status and I’d like to keep it that way.”

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Raid (2018) and otherwise, has been part of some great movies from Barfi to Rustom, in her Bollywood career. While the 32-year-old has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence, she will now be featuring opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie, Pagalpanti.