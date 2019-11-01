Actor Ileana D’cruz, who turned a year older on Friday, is raising the heat in a bikini on her birthday. On her birthday eve, Ileana took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video in which she is seen soaking up the sun in a blue bikini. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthday… Also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous swimsuit after a while.”

Later, Ileana gave a sneak peek into her birthday and Halloween celebrations, where she can be seen donning a black outfit teamed up with a long silver coat and open locks.



A few days back, she has also shared her photo flaunting her perfect curves in a red bikini as she lies down on a lounge chair. In the photo, she can be seen sun-basking and flaunting her contagious smile. She also wrote a quirky post where her mother talks about her being tan. She wrote, “Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me. (sic)”



Earlier, she has shared her hot picture in a blue crop top and matching skirt. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window and imagine herself featuring in a music video. With gold jewellery and perfect makeup, she looks stunning. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to sappy romantic songs and imagining myself in a cheesy music video. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. In the film, she plays the role of Sanjana who runs behind the money and eventually falls in love with Raj (John Abraham).