Every day is “pose-day” when you have a photographer boyfriend, add to that a photogenic face and your digital profiles are sorted for life. This rare combination is enjoyed by Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz and her latest Instagram post is proof of the same.

Sharing a picture clicked by photographer-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, Ileana flaunted her recently coloured hair in the pink shade as she stood against the light. Donning a meshy light-blue top, Ileana smiled modestly for the lens as she peeped from behind her luscious tresses. The picture was captioned, “Pink hair days @andrewkneebonephotography” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Pink hair days 📸 @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️ A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

There’s no doubt to how photogenic actress Ileana D’Cruz is as the Instagram timeline of the actress is filled with photos of her clicked by her photographer boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone. She is also the favourite of most popular Indian magazines, which keep featuring her on their covers. Talking about her personal life and relationship status earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had said, “I have evolved as a person and I’m neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I’m happy with my relationship status and I’d like to keep it that way.”

More often than fans could handle, Ileana is seen having the time of her life in Fiji, located in the central Pacific ocean and posting sexy pictures of the numerous activities Fiji has to offer to Indian travellers. She is the Indian ambassador for Fiji’s tourism board since 2017 and also visited a school a while back with Faiyaz Koya who is the Tourism Minister there.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Raid (2018) and otherwise, has been part of some great movies from Barfi to Rustom, in her Bollywood career. While the 32-year-old has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence, she will now be featuring opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie, Pagalpanti.