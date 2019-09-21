Actor Ileana D’Cruz’ Instagram timeline is filled with photos of her rocking a sultry pose. Her latest post just adds to the same hotness. Ileana has taken to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself from a throwback photoshoot on a yacht. The actor is seen looking as sexy as ever in her black monokini. What also stands out is her hearty laughter. Just how many times do we see an actor laughing her heart out in a photo from a formal photoshoot? Therefore, this picture shared by Ileana seems special for reasons more than one.

The actor wrote a beautiful caption while posting the picture on Instagram that read, “Sometimes you just gotta ugly laugh out loud 🤷🏻‍♀️”(sic). Check out the picture here:

Ileana is often seen sharing throwback pictures from her photoshoots. In fact, her photos on the yacht are some of the most loved pictures by her fans. The actor shared a picture from the same photoshoot a few days back too and it went viral in no time. Ileana looked gorgeous posing in her white monokini while looking straight into the camera. She captioned the image as, “Waiting for the sun to come out ☀️ • • • 📸” (sic)

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film – Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film features a stellar star-cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla among others. It is set to hit the screens on November 22.