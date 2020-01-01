The new sun has climbed the sky full of hopes and brimming with positivity and as the world wakes up to New Year 2020, Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz treated fans to her sultry bikini picture as she reminisced the fond memories the past year gave her. Refraining from “a sob story”, Ileana nevertheless penned an emotional thankful note to friends of “20 years who’ve gotten closer still” and other loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared the picture featuring her in a white bikini with a sheer white top over it. Accessorising her look with gold and black bracelets and wristbands, Ileana drove a hand through her hair as she struck a sensuous pose for the camera. The caption read, “2019 – wow where to begin… You’ve been incredibly trying, challenging, testing – tough…but I’m not going to make this post a sob story because it’s not This is about being so incredibly thankful! Thankful for the beautiful people in my life…for friends from 20years who’ve gotten closer still! Friends who are like family. Friends who’ve stuck by me, held me up and believed in me when I didn’t. New friends! I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such lovely people in my life My amazingly weird quirky beautiful family without whom I would not have made it to where I am today – happy, content, strong af. I love you more than I say, I love you all for being there for me, and I hope I can be there just as much and more than you all have Wow ok getting a bit emotional but last and not the least my lovely insta family – you guys are just awesome! Yes even the mean ones! I’m sure there’s a little awesome hiding in there somewhere and it’ll come out sooner or later. I’m not big on New Year resolutions because it just feels like pressure haha but I want to end the year with a whole lot of positivity and gratefulness. 2020 is going be bloody awesome and I plan to make the absolute most of it. Happy New Year everybody Also @colstonjulian thank you for this picture and don’t hate me for posting an unfiltered and non-retouched photo (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the Hindi comedy film, Pagalpanti. She had debuted in the film industry in the year 2006 and then went on to do many popular Hindi films as well. However, Ileana still feels that even after working for around 13 years in the industry, she’s not fully prepared to have the house of her dream yet. The actor was talking to the media while promoting Pagalpanti earlier, when she opened up on her dreams and how she is planning to fulfill them.

The actor had mentioned that she always wanted a house by the sea and even though she lives a minute away from the seafront, her dream is still not fulfilled. Ileana had said that she wants to buy a house by the seafront and it is going to take her an entire year to start the process of fulfilling the dream. The actor revealed that if everything goes by the plan, then she’s going to buy a house in the year 2020 but she’s still keeping her fingers crossed.

We wish all of hers and your dreams come true in this new year!