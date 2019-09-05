Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz often shares her smouldering hot pictures on social media. From her hot bikini pictures to her sultry photoshoot, her fans just can’t get enough of her. Earlier today, she has once again set the internet on fire with her hot bikini picture on a yacht. Blessed with a perfectly toned body and flawless skin, she looks hot like never before. In the shared photo, she can be seen donning a pastel blue and white monokini teamed up with junk jewellery and perfect makeup. With smokey eyes and sultry expressions, she will make your heart race faster.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Waiting for the sun to come out @colstonjulian. (sic)”

Take a look at the hot picture here:



Earlier, she has been into the buzz for slamming a troll who asked her about her virginity. aking to his Instagram handle, Ileana held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when she came across a weird and silly question about her virginity. One of the questions during the interaction was “Man…When did you lose your virginity?” To this, the actor gave a befitting reply, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”



Meanwhile, On the professional front, Ileana will now be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. It is slated to release on November 22.

On the personal front, Ileana is rumoured to have been split with her photographer husband Andrew Kneebone after they unfollowed each other on social media. The Rustom actor has even deleted all photographs of Kneebone from her personal account. Ileana and Andrew have been in a relationship for years.