Monday is just about to end and it already feels like mid-week but not for Bollywood diva Ileana Dcruz‘ fans who were treated to a sultry picture of the diva as they called it a night. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared the picture with a hilarious caption which makes it hard to believe that the Pagalpanti star would be indulging in such delicacies and still maintaining that figure to-die-for.

The shared picture shows Ileana dressed in a sheer black and golden ensemble, paired with a silver ring and neckpiece. Wearing heavy kohl in eyes, Ileana struck a sensuous pose and captioned it with a warning that read, “Step away from the chicken nuggets and no one gets hurt (sic).”

Earlier, Ileana was in buzz for slamming a troll who asked her about her virginity. aking to his Instagram handle, Ileana held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when she came across a weird and silly question about her virginity. One of the questions during the interaction was “Man…When did you lose your virginity?” To this, the actor gave a befitting reply, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk. (sic)”

Ileana is rumoured to have split-up with her photographer-boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone after they unfollowed each other on social media. The Rustom actor has even deleted all photographs of Kneebone from her personal account. Ileana and Andrew have been in a relationship for years.

On the professional front, Ileana will now be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. It is slated to release on November 22.