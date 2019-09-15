Actor Ileana D’Cruz’s fans are in for a Sunday treat as the actor shared her hot picture on the social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her monochrome picture giving out a sultry pose. In the photo, she can be seen donning a white top teamed up with nude makeup and kohl in eyes. Her hair are kept natural and are falling onto her face. Needless to say, the picture is proof that she is a hot diva of B-town.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Hey you..Yeah you..how you doin(sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture flaunting her mid-riff abs in a white crop top and printed blue pants. She teamed up her look with high heels and perfect makeup. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Fell flat on my face right before this shot. No seriously. (sic)”



Lately, she has been into the buzz for revealing that she sleepwalks at night and wake up with ‘mysterious bumps and bruises’ on her legs. Ileana took to Twitter to share her concern with her fans on Saturday morning and wrote: “I’m almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk… Almost. Maybe. Probably. There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs.” Ileana’s tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

Shit. I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge 😳 I’m a sleepwalking snacker. Oy vey. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.