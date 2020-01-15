Sydney: The Sydney Opera House on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to the heroic firefighters, who are battling the deadly wildfires raging down Australia’s eastern coast.

To honour and recognize their sacrifices, the sails of Sydney’s iconic Opera House were illuminated with images of firefighters who have been risking their lives to help tackle the devastating bushfires.

The landmark was lit up with images of firefighters as well as messages of support written by thankful Australians. One of the images had a hand-painted sign that had heart shapes and read “Thank You Firies.”

“Tonight, we are illuminating the Sydney Opera House sails to show our support for everyone affected by the Australian bushfires. We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” the opera house tweeted.

In a statement, Opera House chief executive Louise Herron expressed gratitude to all the emergency services and the ongoing efforts of the volunteers and firefighters.

The Opera House also announced that it will co-host a comedy gala fundraiser in March to benefit communities affected by the fires.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Australia is currently experiencing the worst fire season in its history. At least 27 people, including volunteer firefighters, have lost their lives since the fires began and more than 2000 homes have been destroyed.

A study by the University of Sydney said close to half a billion mammals, birds, and reptiles have been wiped out in the bushfires that erupted since September last year.