Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the sports at a press conference on June 10. Yuvraj has a brilliant cricketing career spanning over two decades and to celebrate the start of new innings, he threw a lavish party in Mumbai where the celebrities from the cricket world and the entertainment industry were in full swing. Interestingly, the bash was also attended by cricketer’s former girlfriend, Kim Sharma and they had a gala time with each other. Not only the ex-lovers were seen posing with other but Yuvraj’s wife, Hazel Keech also strike a pose with Kim.

Recently, Kim shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen posing with the couple. Kim can be seen dressed in a leopard dress with a plunging neckline while Yuvraj and Hazel twinned in black.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good vibes only #tbt. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo:

Earlier, Hazel Keech shared an adorable post for husband Yuvraj soon after he announced the retirement. She took to Twitter and wrote, “And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter…. love you @YUVSTRONG12 https://www.instagram.com/p/Byhd_qEABVa/?igshid=a4pm2tjotiyb. (sic)”

Other celebrities in attendance were Sania Mirza, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, Irfan Pathan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and designer Masaba Gupta.