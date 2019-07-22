Actor Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying her vacation here with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared string photos on Instagram from her romantic getaway in Armenia and wrote, “Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl… I love you guys!” In the photos, Sushmita and Rohman pose near the Republic Square of Armenia. The former Miss Universe look gorgeous in sleeveless top and denim while Rohman can be seen sporting a casual look.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a family selfie along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.



Sushmita was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back and has been away from the silver screen since then. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.

She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Dastak in 1996. Later she starred in films including Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Sushmita has been crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.