The World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand resumes from where it stopped yesterday at Old Trafford, Manchester. New Zealand resumes playing on 211 for 5 in 46.1 on the reserve day. Social media is flooded with tweets and photographs in support of the Indian team. But, what has caught our attention on YouTube is this Bhojpuri song ‘Hamar India World Cup Lai’ sung by artist Sunny Gehlori. The music video is a montage of all the matches of India played in World Cup 2019.

The singer can be seen recording the audio in the studio and describes each and every Indian cricketer with the pictures and videos. ‘Hamar India World Cup Lai’ is written by Trideva, music is given by Pappu Singh Aditya and is published by Bihari Films on YouTube. The son, uploaded on 27 Jun 2019, has garnered 3,680,086 views as of now.

Watch the music video here:

