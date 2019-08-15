Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shows her patriotic side by unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video giving out her patriotic avatar in white salwar suit teamed up with bindi and pink dupatta. She accessorised her look with minimal makeup and a pair of earrings. In the video, she can be seen unfurling the Indian flag with ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ song played at the background. Her contagious smile and beautiful avatar will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY…. Jai Hind 🙏 #maatujhesalaam #vandemataram. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her video grooving to Sonakshi Sinha’s famous song ‘Chammak Challo Chail Chabili’ from the film ‘Rowdy Rathore’. Dressed in a black dress, she has set the temperature soaring with her hot and sexy dance moves.



A few days back, she has shared her video dancing to ‘Saaiyan Psycho’ in a heavy bridal lehenga. Recently, her bridal photoshoot for a magazine went viral on social media. n the pictures, the beautiful lady is seen donning a bridal lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery. The drool-worthy pictures will take your breath away as she keeps her hair open.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles. She has featured in many Bhojpuri films and her niche in the industry. She has worked with celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey among others. Not only this, but she has also featured in Bengali adult comedy series Dupur Thakurpo which streamed on online streaming app Hoichoi.