As Independence Day is around the corner, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar dedicated a new patriotic music video ‘Watan‘ to the nation. Sung by Javed Ali in the enthralling voice, ‘Watan’ pays tribute to New India. It highlights several path-breaking initiatives of the government including the determination and vision behind the recent successful launch of “Chandrayaan 2”. The song also pays tribute to the bravery and valour of our armed forces and the martyrs of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of IB said, “On the occasion of this August 15, the Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti have prepared this amazing song. This is a beautiful rendition by Javed Ali. People will enjoy this song during the Independence Day celebration. I am delighted to release this song today.”

The song is penned by lyricist Shri Alok Shrivastav and musically composed by Shri Dushyant, this special song has been produced by Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati.

Being broadcast by all the stations and kendras of Akashvani and Doordarshan, this song has been made free of copyright by Doordarshan and Ministry of I&B for all the FM stations, entertainment and news TV channels, social media and all other communication platforms to ensure that more and more citizens of this country can enjoy and share this song and celebrate Independence Day with this song.

Watch the video song here:

Chairman, Prasar Bharati Dr. A. Suryaprakash; CEO, Prasar Bharati Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati; DG, Doordarshan Ms. Supriya Sahu; DG, DD News, Shri Mayank Agrawal; DG, AIR, Shri F. Sheheryar along with senior officers of Ministry of I&B and Prasar Bharati were also present on the occasion.