New Delhi: In a piece of bizarre news, Royal Bhutan Police intercepted and confiscated three Bioleros carrying thousands of sex toys from Bhutan-China border, tweeted Tenzing Lamsang, editor of the Bhutanese newspaper and the president of the media association on Bhutan. “The sex toys were from China and were destined for India,” he tweeted. They were smuggled on horseback and loaded on jeeps. This was one Bolero. The other two Boleros had Chinese blankets and tea leaves.

In other news Royal Bhutan Police intercepted & confiscated 3 Boleros of which 1 was carrying thousands of sex toys sourced frm closed Bhutan-China border. RBP told @thebhutanese that sex toys from China were destined for India. Was smuggled on horseback & loaded on the jeeps. — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) December 13, 2019

On a lighter note, the editor tweeted, “Whatever happened to Make in India”.

Whatever happened to Make in India 😂😂. — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) December 13, 2019

According to several reports, China still dominates the smuggling syndicate in India.