New Delhi: In a piece of bizarre news, Royal Bhutan Police intercepted and confiscated three Bioleros carrying thousands of sex toys from Bhutan-China border, tweeted Tenzing Lamsang, editor of the Bhutanese newspaper and the president of the media association on Bhutan. “The sex toys were from China and were destined for India,” he tweeted. They were smuggled on horseback and loaded on jeeps. This was one Bolero. The other two Boleros had Chinese blankets and tea leaves.
On a lighter note, the editor tweeted, “Whatever happened to Make in India”.
According to several reports, China still dominates the smuggling syndicate in India.