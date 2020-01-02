New Delhi: Despite sex being considered a taboo in our country and despite a ban on several websites, a new report has said that India leads global porn consumption on smartphones. In India, 89 percent people watched porn via mobile devices in 2019, which is up three percent from 2017 when the figure already touched 86 percent.

The rising porn consumption can be attributed to increased smartphone penetration, cheaper data plans along with a significant price drop in high-end smartphones.

Apart from that, India also has the world’s highest data usage per smartphone at an average of 9.8 GB per month that will double to 18 GB by 2024, as per reports. Meanwhile, the ongoing digital transformation in the country is expected to increase India’s total Internet user base to 829 million by 2021.

Here are the other facts from the report:

– Three in four people watch porn on their mobiles globally, according to adult entertainment site Pornhub, meaning desktops and tablets aren’t the preferred choice anymore

– Pornhub witnessed its share of mobile traffic reach 77 percent globally in 2019, which is a 10 percent rise from 2018

-The US was second, with 81 percent and Brazil third, with 79 percent.

-Seventy per cent people in Japan logged into Pornhub from their smartphones while the UK saw 74 percent people watching porn on mobiles.

-In 2013, mobile traffic accounted for just 40 percent of Pornhub traffic, revealed its annual ‘Year in Review’ report.