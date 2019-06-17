Continuing their winning streak in the World Cup, team India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday, June 16. However, while Pakistan might have lost to the Virat Kohli-led team on the field, social media users from the country were winning on Twitter. Right from the beginning, when their captain won the toss and decided to field first, to their disappointing chasing of India’s 336, Pakistani cricket fans were all over Twitter making hilarious posts.

Taking a dig at their own captain and thoroughly praising Indian players for their energy, team spirit and fitness, Twitter users from Pakistan showed what ‘savage’ really means. The trolling level was so high that even Indian actor Swara Bhasker took notice of it and praised the people on the other side of the boundary for their brilliant sense of humour.

While one user blamed partition for the entire humiliation, another user hilariously asked team India to keep it little slow on the field or else their captain Sarfaraz will start crying. Check out these tweets:

This thread is everything 🤣🤣♥️♥️ https://t.co/YCvbb0L3q9 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2019

Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote — Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019

Don’t call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they’ve eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her “hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?” #pakvind — Riasat Ki Maut⚰️ (@mahobili) June 16, 2019

india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

Whenever someone says “Pakistan are favorites for the world cup” pic.twitter.com/XwvBCYirxg — Saad Amjad (@SaadAmjad_) May 17, 2019

Virat Kohli ki body language se pata lag raha hay ke larka kaptaan hay. Sarfaraz looks like someone woke him up for sehri 5 mins before azaan smh — Komal🇵🇰 (@komallsalman) June 16, 2019

India to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum — Adil (@AdilGhumro) June 16, 2019

upar se tumhari manhoos commentary humari koi dua hi qubool nahi huti https://t.co/b6dAELJeQE — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

Kiya faida itny score ka jab humne 105 banana hai… — Omar 🚬 (@omar_bulao) June 16, 2019

Koi Poonam Panday ki bra se gala daba de Sarfaraz ka — Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019

Allah kry barish ho jae izzat bach jae.. inse kuch nai hona 🙁 — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

‘Kisi ne sahi kaha ha’ “Pakistan bowling kry to lagta ha batting pitch ha, Batting kry to lagta ha bowling pitch ha”#IndiaVsPakistan — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

Aik hota hy Tahir Shah wala confidence

Phir hota hy Maryam Nawaz wala confidence

Then 50 feet of crap

Phir ataa hy “Pakistan chose to field” wala confidence #PAKvIND — Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 16, 2019

health instructors

explaining to sarfaraz

why a monitored diet

is important for his

performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA — my entitlement is well deserved (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

dollar ka rate aur India k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 16, 2019

We might have won the match but Pakistan surely won Twitter yesterday. Well, humour is all about the ability to laugh at yourself first!