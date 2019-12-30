Kolkata: Two women Indian Army captains are being hailed as ‘heroes’ after they came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, who went into premature labour aboard the Howrah Express on Saturday.

Both Captain Lalithaa and Captain Amandeep, doctors with Indian Army’s 172 Military Hospital, rushed to help the woman when she went into lanour. The officers facilitated the premature delivery of the passenger and both the baby and the mother were healthy after the delivery.

Later, the Army posted a picture of Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep alongside the newborn on Twitter, which has gone viral. The picture has now received over 20000 likes and more than 41,000 retweets.

In a tweet, the Army wrote, ”Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.”

The post has been flooded with heartfelt comments by netizens with people praising Indian Army’s sense of duty and responsibility. Some even said the parents now have two options for the baby’s name.

One user wrote, ”More power to the Captains. Solved two problems for very fortunate parents of the baby.. They have the baby, AND two excellent options for it’s name!”

Here’s how netizens hailed the Indian Army:

Salute Armed Forces. They are trained for any eventuality emergencies. This is what Gen Bipin RAWAT articulated. As Indian 99% are proud of bravery of Indian Armed Forces. From Baby care to border protection. A new slogan. Jai Jawan. — R. RAJAGOPALAN (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) December 28, 2019

Bravo Captains. You are perfect blend and example of strength and kindness. Our Army always comes as savior at all times and situations. Respectful bow Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 28, 2019

Wow, awesome. Kudos to those officers for helping them. We bow before you ladies and we will always be grateful for your selfless service to the nation. Needless to say, we are proud of you ladies. Jai Hind 🙌🇮🇳🙏 — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) December 28, 2019

”Wow, awesome. Kudos to those officers for helping them. We bow before you ladies and we will always be grateful for your selfless service to the nation. Needless to say, we are proud of you ladies. Jai Hind”, wrote another.