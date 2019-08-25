In a first-ever for any serving Indian Army General, Lieutenant Anil Puri cycled non-stop for 90 hours to successfully complete France’s oldest cycling event. Covering a stretch of 1200 kms, Paris-Brest-Paris circuit, Anil lost four days of sleep to make this record.

The news spread like viral across social media platforms. Tweeting about the same, news agency ANI shared, “Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become first serving general of the Indian Army to complete France’s oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. The 56 years old officer completed the circuit on 23 August by cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep.”

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become first serving general of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. The 56 years old officer completed the circuit on 23 August by cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep.

Drawing inspiration from the same, Twitterati flooded the comments section with accolades and congratulatory wishes. While one user wrote, “Wow ..what stamina and will power.. abg 13.33 km per hour.. just amazing will and determination can take one this far..! (sic)”, another expressed, “I hope he recovers soon from such an ordeal. 90 hours without sleep and cycling is an amazing feet. Cheers to his accomplishment. (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Sir you are a machine! Salute (sic).”

Anil was among the six Indian army men who were selected to participate in the oldest cycling event in France in August this year for having previously completed a 1,000-km non-stop cycling event at once during their respective careers. While a total of 6,500 cyclists participated in the event from over 60 countries, 367 participants were from India out of which only around 80 could successfully complete the arduous trek.