Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, a fan from Guwahati gifted Indian captain Virat Kohli his portrait made of old mobile phones. A fan named Rahul Parek made the portrait using old mobile phones and wires. It took him three days to finish the portrait. On visiting Guwahati, Skipper Virat Kohli gave him his autograph on the portrait.

They even had a candid conversation and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the video. It captioned the video, “Making art out of old phones. How is this for fan love! 👏👏 #TeamIndia @imVkohli. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

Making art out of old phones.

How is this for fan love! 👏👏 #TeamIndia @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wnOAg3nYGD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020



In the video, the fan can be heard saying, “I have made this portrait using old mobile phones and wires. It took me three days and three nights to make this portrait. Kohli sir has given me his autograph. My heartbeat was fast when he came to meet me. I realised just some months back that Kohli would be coming to Guwahati to play a match against Sri Lanka.”

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months. India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia. The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli’s debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.