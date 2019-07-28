A video of an Indian family getting caught stealing accessories in a hotel in Bali is taking the internet by storm. In the video, the hotel staff can be seen opening their luggage to find a hairdryer, toilet accessories, hangers, etc.

The family was caught as they were checking out of the hotel. In the 2:20 minutes video, a staff member can be heard shouting at the family and asking them for an explanation. A woman requests the staff to let them go since they had a flight to catch. The staff responded by saying, “stop yelling.” Another woman said that they will pay for all the items they ‘stole.’

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

After a while, a man screams and says, “I will pay extra money.” The staff member gets furious and says, “I know you have a lot of money. This is no respect.”

Towards the end of the video, another man tries to take the hotel staff to a corner and touches his feet. The staff member asks him to explain and pushes him away.

The video soon went viral and netizens called it ‘disgraceful.’ While one user wrote, “Tourists like this family spoils the name of our nation,” another wrote, “This is exactly the reason why Indian railways had the foresight to attach a toilet mug to a chain”.

The video was originally shared by a user named Hemanth, on Twitter. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility.”