Indian-origin Priya Serrao has been crowned Miss Universe Australia 2019. The beauty pageant was held at Hotel Sofitel Melbourne on Collins in Melbourn. The 26-year-old has competed against 28 candidates for the coveted title and will be presenting Australia internationally at Miss Universe 2019 which will be held later this year. Miss Universe Australia 2018 Francesca Hung crowned Priya as her successor at the event.

Priya was born in India but has spent most of her childhood in Oman and United Arab Emirates. At the age of 11, her family migrated to Australia and settled in Melbourne. She has two university degrees, one in art and the other one in law. She has been working as a policy advisor for the Government of Victoria.

After winning the crown, she said, “I honestly just entered; part of it experienced to see what it would be like. I didn’t even think … oh man, I can’t believe I am here. The fact that two women of colour were up here is incredible. I just want to see more diversity and the fact someone that looks like me and has my background is here is amazing.”

I feel incredibly privileged and lucky to be able to represent my beautiful home Australia at @missuniverse 2019. I will be making the most of every second of this precious opportunity. First I’d like to thank a few amazing people without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. The team at @pinktankevents – thank you for believing in me. I’m so excited to be joining the fam and I want to work hard to make magic happen. With your support I know I can! . The lovely hair and make up team backstage including @caterinadibiase @headingouthair @natalieannehair @roselane.makeupartisty @alisonjadecosmetics @alarnabellmakeup and several others who made me feel so glam and confident ✨ The amazing sponsors for this year’s @missunierseaustrlaia.official program – @voguedentalstudios @pola_smile @kkorefit @minespecparts @ghdhair_anz @jettblack_official @glowbybeca @abw_store @christianpaulwatches @body_blendz @bodiofficial @bondibornaustralia @showponyhairextensions @shearersugg @neueblvd @esther.com.au @kailisjewellery @status_anxiety @mon_purse @alilahotels @dermatecskincare @signor_mont @status_anxiety @onsboutique – phew! Thank you for making the last few months so special for all the women involved. You are indispensable. . To @jarradseng @mathewknightmedia @sammy_goz @erin_scott22 and everyone on the crew – thanks for being absolute legends and (as corny as this sounds) contributing to my growth during this experience. . To @francesca.hung – you are amazing and one of the reasons I applied to participate this year. I have huge shoes to fill. . Finally to all the amazing participants who made my experience incredible because of your support and camaraderie. I could not have asked for a better class of 2019. You are all absolute queens 👑

The official @missuniverseaustralia.official swim shots are up! Here’s a BTS look at my first photoshoot 🙃 Thanks to stylist extraordinaire @sophiabarbagallo and @tashsalotti for being the ultimate hype women. Also thank you @caterinadibiase and @alarnabellmakeup for being my fairy godmothers 🙏🏽 🙌🏽. Fun fact – I’m wearing two full sets of @showponyhairextensions which took @michaelghdhair and @circlesofhair an hour to crimp!! Finally @jarradseng thanks for being an absolute legend of a photographer and making me feel so comfortable! I felt so elegant but also powerful and badass and had so much fun – absolute testament to you guys! Earrings: @kailisjewellery Swimsuit: @bondibornaustralia

Australian-Ugandan beauty Isabri Stewart Kasimba became the first runner-up followed by Marijana Radmanovic as the second runner-up.