Indian-origin Priya Serrao has been crowned Miss Universe Australia 2019. The beauty pageant was held at Hotel Sofitel Melbourne on Collins in Melbourn. The 26-year-old has competed against 28 candidates for the coveted title and will be presenting Australia internationally at Miss Universe 2019 which will be held later this year. Miss Universe Australia 2018 Francesca Hung crowned Priya as her successor at the event.

Priya was born in India but has spent most of her childhood in Oman and United Arab Emirates. At the age of 11, her family migrated to Australia and settled in Melbourne. She has two university degrees, one in art and the other one in law. She has been working as a policy advisor for the Government of Victoria.

After winning the crown, she said, “I honestly just entered; part of it experienced to see what it would be like. I didn’t even think … oh man, I can’t believe I am here. The fact that two women of colour were up here is incredible. I just want to see more diversity and the fact someone that looks like me and has my background is here is amazing.”

Check out some of her gorgeous pictures here:



Australian-Ugandan beauty Isabri Stewart Kasimba became the first runner-up followed by Marijana Radmanovic as the second runner-up.