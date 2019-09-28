Lifting our drooping over-worked moods in a jiffy is the latest picture of Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza and her little munchkin Izaan Mirza Malik who left fans smitten with their contagious camaraderie. Seen making the most of their Saturday night together, Sania and Izzy surely made ours lit with their viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sania shared a hands-down aww-dorable picture with Izzy and scrolling down the feeds has never felt so rewarding. The picture features Sania in all black athleisure wear with Izzy in her arms, donning a vibrant night-suit and striking a heart-melting expression while clinging onto his mother. The picture was captioned, “There’s no place I rather be #Izzy (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram There’s no place I rather be 💞👩‍👦 #Izzy A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

India’s ace tennis player – Sania Mirza is leaving no stone unturned to script a successful return to the tennis court after a long hiatus from the sport. Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child – Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October last year. Since his birth, both Sania and Shoaib have been sharing adorable photos of Izhaan on their official social media handles.

Sania is widely hailed as a trailblazer of women’s tennis in India as she has continued to inspire millions of fans over the world with her incredible zeal to succeed in a sport which has never garnered much fanfare and media hype. Earlier, the Mumbai-born athlete returned to the court for the first time after giving birth to her baby. Enjoying a huge fan following, Sania keeps updating fans who wait on the edge to get the latest insights about her life, both on and off the court. Recently in an interview, Sania expressed her ambition to make a comeback to international tennis and win an Olympic medal.