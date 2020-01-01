New Delhi: Getting a Visa approved while travelling to another country is such a massive pain, as we all know, however, there’s a country where you won’t face Visa-related problems.

In a great news for Indian travellers, tourists from India and China will now be able to visit Malaysia for up to 15 days without a tourist visa.

Tourists from these two countries can visit Malaysia for a span of 15 days, provided they register via the electronic travel registration and information system, either individually or through travel agencies in their respective countries.

Once registered, the tourists must travel to Malaysia within three months as the 15-day visa-free period cannot be extended.

However, entry and exit to the country will only take place through authorised airports or entry points.

These include the Sultan Iskandar building in Johor, Johor Bahru railway station, Johor Immigration control post at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Tanjung Kupang, Johor; Padang Besar, Perlis; Bukit Kayu Itam, Changloon, Kedah; Sungai Tujoh, Sarawak; and the Immigration control post at Tedungan in Limbang, Fifth Division, Sarawak.

As per reports, upon arrival tourists will be also be required to produce proof of sufficient cash for expenses and will have to produce a complete itinerary while travelling to the country and should be ready with a valid return ticket.

This offer is part of the country’s Visit Malaysia Year 2020 promotion and aims to attract 30 million international tourist arrivals as part of this scheme.