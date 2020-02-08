Dubai: In a bid to create awareness and inspire youth to take up fitness as a priority, an Indian ultra-marathon runner, also known as the ‘Barefoot Mallu’ ran solo from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, covering a total distance of 118 km in 27 hours!

30-year-old Aakash Nambiar, who hails from Kerala’s Kalyaserry, and works as a marketing leader with an IT company in Bengaluru, began his long-distance run along the E11 highway on January 25 from the Abu Dhabi Corniche. 27 hours later, he reached Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai on January 26, coinciding with India’s 71st Republic Day.

After completing the run, Nambiar told The Gulf News, “I took the challenge because I wanted to create health awareness with a strong message for the youth of UAE to take fitness as a priority. Healthcare is of superior quality in the UAE but there is still a prevalence of (non-communicable) disease such as diabetes, cancer and heart problems. These are more of lifestyle diseases.”

“There is also a high case of obesity and smoking. People even under the age of 35 are not physically active. So, inspired by my friend, Khaled Al Suwaidi, who ran from Abu Dhabi to Mecca, I attempted my own run to convey a message to everyone to take care of their health,” he added.

This wasn’t Nambiar’s first ultramarathon as he had previously covered 140-km from Bengaluru to Mysuru in two days followed by a 145-km run from Goa to Gokarna in India. Buoyed by the recent success, Nambiar is already planning another long-distance run in the next five months.

The fitness enthusiast, inspired by Milind Soman, says that he would consider marriage when he finds someone who is interested to run with him.