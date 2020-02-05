Kolkata: The wait is finally over as India’s first underwater metro train service is going to be rolled out in Kolkata very soon! Known as the East-West Metro project, the underwater metro twin tunnel will run between Kolkata’s tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V and the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on February 13. The train has been planned to drastically cut down travel cost and time, almost by an hour and a half.

“It has been decided that the Metro will start its services from February 13,” said Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Here’s what you need to know:

-Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited is executing the metro project, which is technologically similar to the Eurostar (connecting Paris and London) and connects the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata.

-The Kolkata East-West Metro line is 16.6 km long and it is expected to ferry 10 lakh passengers per day by 2035.

-The construction for the under water metro line had started in April 2017. The machines for tunnel boring were brought from Germany.

-Out of the total 16.6 km, 5.8 km is an elevated corridor and 10.8 km will run underground. The 520 metre twin tunnels under the river are part of the underground stretch.

-The metro train will run at a speed of 80 km per hour and the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,996.96 crore.

-Once commissioned, people can travel more than a 10-storied building below the water surface for nearly half a kilometre across the 460 metres wide Hooghly river.

Back in August 2019, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave a glimpse of India’s first underwater metro in a Twitter video and called it an “example of excellent engineering’.

Watch it here:

The Kolkata Metro construction progress was hindered in August due to an aquifer burst in central Kolkata during the tunnel boring work.