Not many of us knew about the ISRO Chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan before the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission. K. Sivan was recently spotted in a video that is doing rounds on the social media where he can be seen boarding an Indigo flight. The moment the cabin crew realized it is him, he was greeted with warm handshakes and humble selfie requests. The crew had asked for selfies and Sivan happily got clicked.

Sivan shared a few words with the crew and even shook his hand. While returning back to his seat, the passengers in the flight started cheering him and clapped for his achievement. “It is so heartening to see ISRO chief #Sivan sir being given a hero’s reception in a flight!!, writes the person who shared the video.

It is so heartening to see ISRO chief #Sivan sir being given a hero’s reception in a flight!! pic.twitter.com/IJth3RTaxI — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) October 4, 2019



Twitterati is moved by the Sivan’s humbleness for traveling economy class. One of the users called him the next “APJ Abdul Kalam”. Another one said, “Flying economy class ! That’s also so good to see ! People like him are so inspiring! Hope new gen learns from likes of him!”.

K. Sivan is a 62-year-old rocket scientist from Tamil Nadu, who became the ninth chief of Isro in January 2018 after taking over from AS Kiran Kumar. Sivan, who is known for his contribution in the development of cryogenic engines, was earlier the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Apart from being the Isro chairman, Sivan was also appointed as the Secretary of Department of Space and Chair of the Space Commission. During his tenure as Isro chairman, he oversaw two key missions-Chandrayaan-2 and the developmental flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MK3).