The Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California and photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.

According to reports, Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with a gorgeous pearl necklace, a maang tika and a stack of bangles.

View this post on Instagram Life is sweeter with you. 4.20.19 ⁣ ⁣ Photos by ⁣@sennaahmad Outfits by @bhkazimov A post shared by (@biancamaieli) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:43pm PDT

She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: “Life is sweeter with you…”

Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neckpiece. To add to her looks, she sported gold aviator glasses.