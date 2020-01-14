New Delhi: For almost a month now, hundreds of Muslim women have been braving the chilly winters in Delhi to protest peacefully against the controversial citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh. Inspired by these peaceful and organised protests, similar sit-in protests have now come up in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

In UP, Shaheen Bagh-like protests were seen in Prayagraj, where a group of women began a sit-in at the city’s Mansoor Ali Park on Sunday.

“We, mostly the women, are sitting here as Indians. There are people from all age groups and religions here. We will make this sit-in like the one at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. If women of Delhi can sit outside in the cold, why can’t we? We will sit here for 24 hours and continue our protest in the coming days. It will not stop”, Sara Ahmed, one of the organisers of the protest, told Indian Express.

Similar kind of protests have been organised in the Shanti Bagh locality in Bihar’s Gaya, since December 29, where statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar are seen at the protest site.

In the same way, protest by women in Park Circus area, taking place since 7 January, is being touted as Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh.

About Shaheen Bagh protests

In one of the strongest show of resistance against the Citizenship Amendment Act, hundreds of protesters including women and children, have stayed put at the Sarita Vihar-Kalindi Kunj road in South East Delhi since December 15.

Besides them, three elderly women, now popularly as the ‘Dabang Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh, too have been a constant sight at the centre stage of the protest venue since day one, despite the cold weather.

A replica of the India Gate has also been put up near the protest site with the names of people who have lost their lives during anti-CAA protests across the country.

On Sunday, Shaheen Bagh grabbed headlines as people of different religion and faiths came to participate in a ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava’ ceremony. The ceremony saw readings of major religious texts of Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity being carried out peacefully.