International Dog Day was on August 27 and dog lovers around the world shared tributes for their furry friends. Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari even celebrated on social media posting adorable picture and videos with their pets.

The Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared an adorable video with her pet dog and can be seen cuddling. She calls her dog ‘Laadlu’.

The Manikarnika actor Kangana shared a throwback picture with her dog pluto, and wrote, “A dog will be your best friend no matter what. Even if your human friends aren’t. Here’s to the amazing bond Kangana shares with her adorable pet, Pluto #HappyInternationalDogDay! #InternationalDogDay2019 #TrueCompanion #Dogs #Puppies #UnconditionalLove #Compassion.”

Farhan Akhtar shares a cute picture of his dog where he is seen rolling on his bed. “Any guesses on what this boy’s dreaming about? #jimstagram ❤️”, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote.

Take a look at the cute pictures of doggies:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Saaho helmed by Sujeeth. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is all set to hit the theatres on August 30.

Kangana’s latest outing Judgementall Hai Kya had hit theatres on July 26. She will also be seen in Panga and Dhaakad. While Farhan has been preparing for his role for Toofan for many months now, reports say that Paresh has also joined Farhan on his training session a month ago.