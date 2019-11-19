The world is celebrating International Men’s Day today, November 19, 2019. It is a global event that promotes awareness of male health, discrimination and gender relations. The day was inaugurated in 1992 on February 7 by Thomas Oaster. The objective of this day is to focus on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.

International Men’s Day was reinitialized in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago and the date were changed to November 19 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh who revived the event and chose the date to honor his father’s birthday and how on that day in 1989 Trinidad and Tobago united the country in its endeavors to qualify for the soccer world cup.

The theme of 2019’s International Men’s Day is “Making a Difference for Men and Boys,” and focused on promoting the need to value men and boys and help people make practical improvements in men’s and boy’s health and well-being.

To celebrate the day, many people send wishes to men and boys.

Messages:

Men Are a Beautiful Creation of God but They Are Not Perfect, So It Is Normal That They Have Several Errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

Today is the day to thank the handsome and also the not-so-handsome men for all the little and big things they do for their family, friends, relatives, and society. Happy International Men’s Day!

God created men to follow his teachings which are based on love and respect, all men should do so and earth would be a better place to live. Happy International Men’s Day!

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

You sacrifice your life for the family to bring a smile on their face. Happy Men’s Day dear. Stay Blessed.

A real man does not care about what other people think about him, and he just does what he has to do to have peace within him. Happy Men’s Day.

Quotes: