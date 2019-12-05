International Volunteer Day is observed on December 5 every year. This global observance aims at providing an opportunity to organizations, governments, and individuals worldwide to promote volunteerism. Also, it supports the contribution of volunteers and recognizes their achievements in completing sustainable development goals at both the national and international levels. International Volunteer Day is celebrated globally by various NGOs, private sectors, civil society, etc. This year, the theme of International Volunteer Day is “Volunteer for an inclusive future”.

History of International Volunteer Day

International Volunteer Day was adopted through a resolution on December 17 by the United Nations General Assembly. However, at that time, not many people around the globe were actively involved in this campaign. It is in the year 2012, that United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program brought a 5-year plan to make the International Volunteer Day more recognizable in the world. Since then, the day was actively celebrated with a particular theme to focus on.

Significance of International Volunteer Day

International Volunteer Day is a chance for volunteers around the world to celebrate their efforts and promote their work so that more and more people come out to lend help in order to make the world a better place to live in. Sustainable development, peace, equality are some of the major areas where one as a volunteer can focus. Volunteerism plays a constructive role in shaping a community and making the lives of people better.

Themes of International Volunteer Day

International Volunteer Day 2012 – Celebrate volunteering

International Volunteer Day 2013 – Young. Global. Active

International Volunteer Day 2014 – Make change happen, volunteer!

International Volunteer Day 2015 – Your world is changing. Are you? Volunteer!

International Volunteer Day 2016 – Global Applause – give volunteers a hand

International Volunteer Day 2017 – Volunteers Act First. Here. Everywhere

International Volunteer Day 2018 – Volunteers build Resilient Communities

International Volunteer Day 2019 – Volunteer for an inclusive future