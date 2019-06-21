On the International Yoga Day, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has revealed that she does yoga for the peace of mind, which for her is more important. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture performing yoga and encouraging her fans to stay fit. In the picture, she can be seen performing yoga in a garden donning a crop top and tights. The diva is currently leaving no stone unturned to get back to the shape and has become a fitness freak. She keeps updating her fans about her gym sessions.

As per the latest buzz, the actor is shedding oodles of weight as she is likely to enter Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. A source close to the actor has said that she is working hard to lose oodles of weight and shed some of the extra kilos before she enters the house. Her Instagram is already proof that she is going through an intense workout session.

Check out the picture here:



Yoga is a union of physical, mental, as well as spiritual practices that are said to have originated 5,000 years ago. The practice of yoga comprises of breath control, meditation and adoption of particular body postures.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at United Nations General Assembly and also suggested June 21 to be dedicated to Yoga day as it is the longest day of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.